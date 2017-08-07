- Eli Drake reportedly took a shot at the Alberto El Patron - Paige controversy at this past Saturday's GFW live event in Staten Island, New York. While cutting a promo to the crowd, Drake asked why anyone would want Alberto representing the company as their champion (h/t PWInsider). As noted, Alberto is currently suspended by GFW as the company conducts their internal investigation into the altercation between the couple at the Orlando airport last month.

- Major League Wrestling ("MLW") announced today the launch of its new digital service, MLW.tv, a partnership with Pivotshare. MLW.tv is an OTT on demand video streaming service featuring the ability to rent, purchase or subscribe to content from MLW. Powered by the Pivotshare platform, viewers will have the flexibility to watch unlimited MLW content anytime, anywhere from any supported device. Pivotshare specializes in the broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand digital video content to Internet-enabled devices.

The next event MLW will offer on MLW.tv is the upcoming MLW: One-Shot event. Headlined by Ricochet vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland, MLW: One-Shot will be available to watch within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th. Learn more about MLW.tv at MLW.tv.

- As noted, Ryback appeared at a pair of "Rock 'N' Roll Wrestling" shows over the weekend in Australia. Ryback defeated "Swagzilla" Sean Kustom at their event on Saturday night to win the Rock and Roll Heavyweight Championship. You can check out Ryback with his new gold below:

