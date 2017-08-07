- John Cena was back on NBC's Today show this morning for another co-host appearance. Above is Cena participating in country music trivia with Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

- New WWE Network Collections on The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be added in September.

- Today is a big day for The Bella Twins as they are in New York City for the Curvexpo to reveal their Birdiebee women's apparel line to the world. They tweeted the following:

En route 2 the @curvexpo So honored excited & proud that @birdiebee is being introduced 2 the world! Such a dream come true!????B&N

Booth 620 pic.twitter.com/F2n98RayrY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 7, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.