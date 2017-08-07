Source: PWInsider

- Global Force Wrestling plans on holding its annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view event on Sunday, November 5 in Orlando at Universal Studios Florida. Television tapings will also be held that week.

- Global Force Wrestling is considering making Lockdown a pay-per-view event again next year. Under Dixie Carter's management in 2015, the annual show moved from pay-per-view to a themed-episode of Impact Wrestling.

- Eddie Kingston, who hasn't appeared on Impact Wrestling since April when the DCC broke up, is still with Global Force Wrestling. In the meantime, he continues to work independent shows.

- In these United States Xplosion exclusive matches, Shera faces QT Marshall while Joe Coleman takes on KM (with Sienna).

