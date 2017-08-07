Source: PWInsider
- Global Force Wrestling plans on holding its annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view event on Sunday, November 5 in Orlando at Universal Studios Florida. Television tapings will also be held that week.
- Eddie Kingston, who hasn't appeared on Impact Wrestling since April when the DCC broke up, is still with Global Force Wrestling. In the meantime, he continues to work independent shows.
- In these United States Xplosion exclusive matches, Shera faces QT Marshall while Joe Coleman takes on KM (with Sienna).
