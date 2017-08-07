- A statue for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino was unveiled this weekend at his hometown in Pizzoferrato, Italy. You can watch the unveiling in the video above. Zonawrestling.net has a photo gallery of the event at this link.

- USA Today's "For The Win" section has an interview with Seth Rollins, who was promoting his new movie, Armed Response. During the interview, Rollins noted that he reached out to Dean Ambrose for advice on the process of doing a movie. Ambrose had starred in WWE Studios' 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown, which released in September of 2015.

"Neither of us had ever had any aspirations of being in movies or movie stars or anything like that, but he had just gotten off doing his new movie that had come out a year prior," Rollins said. "I was just curious to see what the process was like for him, so I could get an idea of anything I needed to do or etiquette-wise how to act or anything that was different from what I normally am used to."

