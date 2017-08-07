- Just weeks after returning to WWE Monday Night RAW, The Revival appear to have suffered another setback. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Scott Dawson recently suffered a right bicep injury that will likely require surgery. That would be nix a rumored SummerSlam match with the Hardys, since the injury would take three to six weeks to heal if surgery is not required. If surgery is required, he could be out for up to six months.

- Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes looks at Paige possibly returning to WWE and how it could help ratings. He wrote, "On a grander scale in WWE, whether the promotion ignores her issues outside of the ring or not, fans will be quite interested to see the direction of one of pro wrestling's premier lighting rods."

- WWE will return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on Monday, October 9th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

- The Great Khali got some media in India after Virat Kohli, who is the captain of the Indian national cricket team, posted the photo below meeting Khali over the weekend.

