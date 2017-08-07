- Above is the full match (with English Commentary) between Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii from last year's G1 Climax tournament. Ishii was able to get the win over Okada in a match that went just under 19 minutes long. This year's tournament is currently underway, here is the most recent event from yesterday with updated standings.

- Pro Wrestling Tees provided an update on the the NJPW merchandise restock in Hot Topics in the U.S. and Canada.

"Starting this week, Hot Topic will be fully restocked with all NJPW styles in the US / Canada including the original Bullet Club shirt. Check your local @hottopic stores. 4 BRAND NEW designs make way into select locations and if they sell well, they go into all stores (Lion Mark, LIJ, Hangman, Guerillas). PLUS the BC Zip Hoodie will be in all locations starting the end of next week!"

- On August 5, Mick Foley made an appearance at an Over The Top Wrestling event, while there he attempted to use Mr. Socko on Joey Ryan, who blocked it with his "test of strength" move. This segment drew the ire of Jim Cornette and some fans, cause Foley to respond on his Facebook page, as did Joey Ryan on Twitter. Ryan wondered how long he needs to "kill the business" before it dies, because it's currently trending up.

How long do I need to kill the business for before it dies? Or even shows any damage? Because wrestling is in a fantastic upswing right now. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) August 7, 2017

