- Above, Hulk Hogan promotes an upcoming signing in White Plains, New York at the Westchester County Center on August 19.

- According to PWInsider , former WWE Superstar, Stevie Richards is joining up with UFC Fighter Colby "Chaos" Covington's camp to be his strength and conditioning coach. Since being released by WWE in 2008, Richards worked in numerous promotions, including TNA and ROH. He also has developed his own fitness brand, Stevie Richards Fitness.

- As noted, the sparring between Becky Lynch and UFC Champion Cris Cyborg continued over the weekend with Cyborg telling Triple H he can't hide Becky forever. Becky responded, "Pipe down. Nobodies hiding nothing. I'll be there. Can't say the same for you." Challenges on social media have been made for a match at SummerSlam, but nothing official has been announced.

When the worlds of #MMA and @WWE collide... you get clashes of EPIC proportions! https://t.co/CGy0LsynGm — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2017

Pipe down. Nobodies hiding nothing. I'll be there. Can't say the same for you https://t.co/5LZLpirB4I — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 6, 2017

