- Above, Hulk Hogan promotes an upcoming signing in White Plains, New York at the Westchester County Center on August 19.
- As noted, the sparring between Becky Lynch and UFC Champion Cris Cyborg continued over the weekend with Cyborg telling Triple H he can't hide Becky forever. Becky responded, "Pipe down. Nobodies hiding nothing. I'll be there. Can't say the same for you." Challenges on social media have been made for a match at SummerSlam, but nothing official has been announced.
When the worlds of #MMA and @WWE collide... you get clashes of EPIC proportions! https://t.co/CGy0LsynGm— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2017
Hmmmmm #summerslam @TripleH you can't hide @BeckyLynchWWE forever https://t.co/UzMimKqc6e— #UFC219 CYBORGNATION (@criscyborg) August 6, 2017
Pipe down. Nobodies hiding nothing. I'll be there. Can't say the same for you https://t.co/5LZLpirB4I— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 6, 2017
