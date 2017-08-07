Source: PWInsider

On tonight's Raw Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be appearing on a Miz TV segment.

To find a replacement, two Triple Threat Matches will take place on Raw tonight, with the winners facing off on Raw next week to decide who will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam. The scheduled matches are Nia Jax vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox vs. Emma vs. Sasha Banks.

