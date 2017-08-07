WWE.com has confirmed that Scott Dawson suffered a ruptured biceps tendon tear while competing at a WWE live event in Canada over the weekend.

The injury occurred during a tag team match pitting Dawson and Dash Wilder against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

"[Dawson's] injury is consistent with a ruptured right distal biceps tendon," WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. "He will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair."

It is unknown at this time when Dawson will be able to return to the ring.

