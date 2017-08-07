- Above is the full WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and then-WWE Champion Kurt Angle at SummerSlam 2003. Despite Vince McMahon trying to interfere on Lesnar's behalf, Angle defeated Lesnar via submission with the ankle lock.

- WWE will return to the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan for SmackDown Live! on Tuesday, October 10th. The show will take place after the SmackDown Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on October 8th in Detroit. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

- As noted, WWE stated that Scott Dawson of The Revival suffered a ruptured biceps tendon tear during a match against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus at a WWE live event in Canada over the weekend. WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com that Dawson "will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair."

Dawson's partner Dash Wilder, who was out of action from April through June after fracturing his jaw at an NXT live event, commented on the injury, writing:

One arm. Broken jaw. Doesn't matter. We're still the best tag team walking the planet. You can delay us, but you can't stop us. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) August 7, 2017

