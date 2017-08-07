Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens with the normal intro video.

- We're live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight's Last Man Standing match with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

- We go right to the ring and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The MizTV set up is out. Miz says he's not in the mood tonight and RAW won't start until he gets what he wants. He calls out Jason Jordan. Miz is tired of being cheap-shotted and disrespected on his own show. Miz says that stops tonight. He calls Jordan to the ring so he can finish what he started last week. The music hits but out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle instead.

Angle says unfortunately for Miz, his son Jordan won't be a guest on MizTV tonight but he does have a match against Axel tonight. Angle says there is someone here who has questions that need to be answered. Angle has booked a guest that will exceed MizTV expectations. It's true, it's damn true. The music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.