- Tonight's WWE RAW opened with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz demanding Jason Jordan come finish what was started last week. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle appeared instead and introduced special guests for MizTV... WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. This led to Lesnar destroying The Miztourage with German suplexes and F5s. Above is video from the segment.
- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Bobby Roode facing off in the middle of the ring ahead of their "Takeover: Brooklyn III" main event on August 19th during SummerSlam weekend.
This Wednesday, @DMcIntyreWWE and #WWENXT Champion @REALBobbyRoode meet face-to-face on @WWENXT at 8/7c only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/AD4u0aMVnf— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2017
