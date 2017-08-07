- Above is a new promo for the return of E!'s Total Bellas. The season two premiere will air on Wednesday, September 6th.
- Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax will take place on next week's WWE RAW from Boston with the winner going on to SummerSlam to replace Bayley in the match against RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. As noted, Bayley suffered a separated shoulder during her match with Jax last week. Sasha defeated Alicia Fox and Emma in a Triple Threat while Nia defeated Emma and Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat on tonight's RAW to qualify for next week's #1 contenders match.
NEXT WEEK: @SashaBanksWWE faces @NiaJaxWWE for the opportunity to challenge @AlexaBliss_WWE for the #RAW #WomensTitle at #SummerSlam! #RAW pic.twitter.com/2DjbYDKajJ— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2017
