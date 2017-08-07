- Goldust is teasing a big reveal for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 20th in Brooklyn. As seen above in the latest promo from The Golden One, he teased that he may find his next "hero, villain or beautiful starlet" to grace his silver screen. Goldust ended the promo by saying whoever it is will shine like gold under his direction.

- We noted before how WWE recently did an article on Curt Hawkins losing his 100th match in a row. Hawkins tweeted the following on the streak during tonight's RAW, featuring Zack Ryder, Duane "Gillberg" Gill, Barry Horowitz and The Brooklyn Brawler.

Everybody seems to be real fascinated by my ??...Don't worry. I'm studying all the greats. I'm gonna kick out soon. FACT. #RAW pic.twitter.com/jdaj3YJ73V — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) August 8, 2017

