- As noted, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax will take place on next week's WWE RAW in Boston with the winner going on to replace the injured Bayley in the match against RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. To advance, Sasha won a Triple Threat over Alicia Fox & Emma while Nia won a Triple Threat over Dana Brooke & Mickie James at tonight''s RAW in Toronto. In the Fallout video above, Sasha talks to Mike Rome about the win, next week's match and her injured best friend.

Sasha says it's crazy how opportunities work in WWE because it wasn't supposed to be her or Nia, it was supposed to be Bayley. She says it's funny how things work when she's not around as Nia took Bayley out last week. That causes Sasha to feel some kind of way. Sasha knows how much Bayley wanted to be at SummerSlam to get revenge on Bliss. Sasha says she wants to get revenge on Bliss and Jax, and she's going to make Jax pay next Monday. Sasha warns Bliss that there is nowhere to run come SummerSlam. The Boss ends the promo by promising to become a four-time RAW Women's Champion at SummerSlam.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre. RAW went off the air with Samoa Joe staring back at the ring while Braun Strowman stood tall following his Last Man Standing victory over Roman Reigns. The Joe - Strowman staredown continued after RAW ended as Strowman told everyone that he will become the next WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam.

- Zack Ryder reunited with Santino Marella on Monday as Ryder trained at Santino's BattleArts academy in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Ryder was in town with the SmackDown brand as they prepare to run live in Toronto later tonight.

