Thanks to Carter McMorris for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Kingston, Ontario, Canada:
* Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair
* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retain over Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in a Fatal 4 Way
* Sin Cara and Luke Harper defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Carmella
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura
