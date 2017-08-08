Thanks to Carter McMorris for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Kingston, Ontario, Canada:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Ascension

* Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair

* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retain over Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in a Fatal 4 Way

* Sin Cara and Luke Harper defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Carmella

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura

