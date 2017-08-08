Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This is the same building WWE ran last night for RAW.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Orton and Mahal collide in non-title Grudge Match

* Shane McMahon to explain SummerSlam rules of engagement to Styles and Owens

* Naomi clashes with Ms. Money in the Bank

* Will Lana prove herself against Charlotte Flair?

* Will Tyler Breeze solve the mystery in return to "Fashion Peaks"?

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.