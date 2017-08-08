- Above is new video of Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins taking the mustard challenge to raise awareness for safer, non-toxic and more effective treatments for children with cancer. They promise to donate money to raise awareness for child cancer before eating a big glob of mustard from a spoon. More details on the campaign, led by French's mustard, can be found at this link.

Dana Brooke tweeted the following after losing the Triple Threat on RAW last night with Nia Jax and Mickie James, which Nia won to earn a match with Sasha Banks on next week's RAW. The winner of that match will go on to replace the injured Bayley at SummerSlam against RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. As noted, Dana also crashed a post-RAW press conference for Titus Worldwide as she continues to try and join the group.

Win or lose 2night! I came out on top.. many more supporters than I had going in!! I won't stop here! #wwe #GiveDanaAChance @wwe pic.twitter.com/Y15Bw49tQa — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 8, 2017

- Last night's RAW main event in Toronto saw Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match thanks to interference from Samoa Joe. Braun tweeted the following after the match:

