- Above is new video of Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins taking the mustard challenge to raise awareness for safer, non-toxic and more effective treatments for children with cancer. They promise to donate money to raise awareness for child cancer before eating a big glob of mustard from a spoon. More details on the campaign, led by French's mustard, can be found at this link.
Win or lose 2night! I came out on top.. many more supporters than I had going in!! I won't stop here! #wwe #GiveDanaAChance @wwe pic.twitter.com/Y15Bw49tQa— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 8, 2017
- Last night's RAW main event in Toronto saw Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match thanks to interference from Samoa Joe. Braun tweeted the following after the match:
Told you!!!!!!! #LastMonsterStanding #raw— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 8, 2017
