- Above is the latest episode of GFW's The Rundown with McKenzie Mitchell checking in from the GFW Impact studios. She looks at Bobby Lashley working out with his son over the weekend, the Impact live events that took place in New York and more. McKenzie announces that Josh Mathews will debut a YouTube preview show this Friday for the live Destination X special that takes place on August 17th.
- An estimated 250-500 fans attended Friday's GFW Impact live event on Long Island while an estimated 750-900 fans attended Saturday's live event on Staten Island, NY. For what it's worth, PWInsider notes that a company source reported Saturday's attendance closer to 1,100. Below are shots of the set-up they used at Saturday's show, tweeted by the company, plus posts from Jeremy Borash and fans that show the crowd:
Are you joining us tonight in #NYC for #IMPACTLive? It's going to be a great night! pic.twitter.com/YEURlnmqMm— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 5, 2017
Setup underway for IMPACT under the stars tonight in Staten Island, NY! pic.twitter.com/qFtRQ3DanW— Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) August 5, 2017
Main Event from Staten Island:@MooseNation69, @JamesStormBrand & @TheRealMorrison d @fightbobby, @OneWorldWarrior & @therealec3 pic.twitter.com/QQTO1Tv6g5— Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) August 6, 2017
Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING @realjoshmathews @RealJeffJarrett for the oppertunity to showcase & sell our apparel tonight in Staten Island pic.twitter.com/GRlmQf2emw— FutureLegend Apparel (@1FutureLegend) August 6, 2017
GFW (TNA) house show last night, roughly 250-300 in attendance.— "All Ego" ??Ø??Ø??? (@Robson_Balmbra) August 5, 2017
(The 434) pic.twitter.com/QATpIR79u7
For those wondering about #GFW house show attendance tonight because you know for some reason it's a big topic. Credit : @TopRP pic.twitter.com/aGOeZkzARu— Steven Wilson (@Rockamaniac00) August 6, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.