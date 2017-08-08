Earlier today was Day 16 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. Above are the first two matches from today's show. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the results:
* Tama Tonga defeated Satoshi Kojima
* Juice Robinson defeated Toru Yano
* Michael Elgin defeated EVIL
* Kenny Omega defeated SANADA
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki (ended in a 30 minute time limit draw)
One of the must watch bouts in the G1 history, #G127 Night16 @rainmakerXokada vs @suzuki_D_minoru only on @njpwworld pic.twitter.com/88DuVXmmIn— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 8, 2017
Non-Tournament Matches
Current Standings
Block A
Tetsuya Naito 12
Hiroshi Tanahashi 12
Bad Luck Fale 10
Kota Ibushi 10
Zack Sabre Jr. 8
Tomohiro Ishii 8
Hirooki Goto 8
Togi Makabe 6
YOSHI-HASHI 4
Yuji Nagata 2
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 13
Kenny Omega 12
EVIL 10
Minoru Suzuki 9
SANADA 8
Michael Elgin 8
Toru Yano 6
Tama Tonga 6
Juice Robinson 6
Satoshi Kojima 2
The next show will be on August 11 (with English Commentary) at 5:30am ET. Here is the full card:
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kota Ibushi vs. Hirooki Goto
* Bad Luck Fale vs. Yuji Nagata
* Togi Makabe vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito
* Kazuchika Okada and Gedo vs. Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi
* Michael Elgin, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi, and War Machine vs. Cody, The Young Bucks, Chase Owens, and Hangman Page
* Jado and Toru Yano vs. Taichi and Minoru Suzuki
* Juice Robinson and Satoshi Kojima vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL
* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. BUSHI and SANADA
#ParadiseLock on @KennyOmegamanX ... Watch the full video only on @njpwworld https://t.co/LZOijkGFAk #G127 pic.twitter.com/NpTM5VBbFH— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 8, 2017
