Earlier today was Day 16 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. Above are the first two matches from today's show. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the results:

Non-Tournament Matches

Will be updated later...

Current Standings

Block A

Tetsuya Naito 12

Hiroshi Tanahashi 12

Bad Luck Fale 10

Kota Ibushi 10

Zack Sabre Jr. 8

Tomohiro Ishii 8

Hirooki Goto 8

Togi Makabe 6

YOSHI-HASHI 4

Yuji Nagata 2

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 13

Kenny Omega 12

EVIL 10

Minoru Suzuki 9

SANADA 8

Michael Elgin 8

Toru Yano 6

Tama Tonga 6

Juice Robinson 6

Satoshi Kojima 2

The next show will be on August 11 (with English Commentary) at 5:30am ET. Here is the full card:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi vs. Hirooki Goto

* Bad Luck Fale vs. Yuji Nagata

* Togi Makabe vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Kazuchika Okada and Gedo vs. Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi

* Michael Elgin, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi, and War Machine vs. Cody, The Young Bucks, Chase Owens, and Hangman Page

* Jado and Toru Yano vs. Taichi and Minoru Suzuki

* Juice Robinson and Satoshi Kojima vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL

* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. BUSHI and SANADA

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.