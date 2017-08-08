Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter last night and called out Charlotte Flair for copying her look and mannerisms.
I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp ???? pic.twitter.com/xfLjkMcy3O— Sienna the Savage ?? (@Sienna) August 8, 2017
Good morning ???? #SDLive #TeaTime pic.twitter.com/ZQfqmIsWwr— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 8, 2017
