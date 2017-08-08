- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring Cena's historical 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is once again raining money for RAINN (the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network), time time through a Memorabilia Auction on eBay. Several unique items from Mick's career are being auctioned off and they are auctioning off a room service from Mick and Noelle Foley before WWE SummerSlam . The current bid for that item is $500 while dinner & a show with Foley has a current bid of $820. The auction ends at 9pm EST on Monday, August 14th. Full details on the auction can be found at this link . Foley noted on Twitter that they had raised almost $4,000 during the first 2 hours of the auction after it kicked off at midnight.

- As seen below, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley revealed on Twitter that he is currently filming a motorcross movie with Michael Roark and Ali Afshar for Forrest Films. No other details on the movie are available as of this writing.

Riley, who appeared as Steel Horse in the recent "GLOW" series on Netflix, also has a role in the "Glass Jaw" boxing drama that is currently in post-production. Riley's character in that movie is named Mike Mathews, according to IMDB. Riley has not wrestled since being released by WWE in May 2016.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.