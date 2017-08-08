- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring Cena's historical 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.
- As seen below, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley revealed on Twitter that he is currently filming a motorcross movie with Michael Roark and Ali Afshar for Forrest Films. No other details on the movie are available as of this writing.
Riley, who appeared as Steel Horse in the recent "GLOW" series on Netflix, also has a role in the "Glass Jaw" boxing drama that is currently in post-production. Riley's character in that movie is named Mike Mathews, according to IMDB. Riley has not wrestled since being released by WWE in May 2016.
Can't wait to get started on day 3 w/ @aliafsharesx & his incredible team #motoxmovie #forrestfilms #AssKickingWrenchman #Dixon pic.twitter.com/Vj5nBGK1PQ— Kevin Kiley Jr. (@KileyJrWWE) August 8, 2017
