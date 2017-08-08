- John Cena was back on NBC's "Today" show this morning to co-host, his second appearance this week. In the video above, Cena talks to Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer about going to the gym and says you should never "have to go" to the gym, you should want to go to the gym. Cena says when it comes to physical activity and getting in shape, you should find something you enjoy doing and he enjoys lifting heavy things. Cena says he makes about 4 trips to the gym each week and those trips can go from 30 minutes up to 2.5 hours, depending on how much time he has free on the schedule.

- After tonight's WWE SmackDown tapings in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre, WWE will return to the city on Saturday, December 30th for a live event. The Ticketmaster pre-sale begins later tonight with the pre-sale code WWETORONTO. This is the same venue that WWE ran RAW from last night. WWE NXT will run the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto on Saturday, September 9th.

- As seen below, Bayley has issued her first public Twitter comments since WWE announced that she will not be able to face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam due to the separated shoulder suffered last week in a match against Nia Jax. As noted, Jax vs. Sasha Banks will take place next Monday in Boston to determine the new #1 contender to Bliss. Bayley tweeted last night's RAW Fallout video with Banks and called The Boss her hero.

It's a good thing I'm gonna be doing this forever, huh? #RAW — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 8, 2017

