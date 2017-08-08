- WWE posted this video from August 8th, 1986 with Chris Adams clashing with WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior when he was known as The Dingo Warrior in World Class Championship Wrestling. The WWE Network recently added several new WCCW episodes to the vault.
- WWE and GFW both recently released several wrestler-themed fidget spinners, right as the fad is fading away. Finn Balor tweeted the following apology to a fan on Twitter that wasn't thrilled with the new release on WWE Shop:
Apologize for this - https://t.co/rFnKz2tT2p— John Bain (@Totalbiscuit) August 8, 2017
John... i was not aware, sorry. My apologies https://t.co/uwlPDkP0m8— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 8, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.