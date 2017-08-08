- WWE uploaded the clip above of John Cena facing then-WWE Champion Edge in a TLC match for the title at Unforgiven 2006. Cena defeated Edge to win the title for a third time. If Cena had lost, he would have had to have left RAW for SmackDown.

- MLB star Marco Estrada of the Toronto Blue Jays was sitting ringside during last night's RAW.

- A fan in attendance at last night's RAW caught a WWE technician looking at photos of hands during last night's RAW, as seen below:

A WWE tech guy is looking at hand pics during the show. Wrestling is a strange, strange thing. pic.twitter.com/i7UND48zD5 — Aaron (@PWUnstable) August 8, 2017

