- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Fuse TV's Fluffy's Food Adventures, which features Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias joining other comedians travelling the country while balancing big meals with workouts. On the show, DDP tracked Iglesias down after seeing what he was eating and guilted him into eating an apple. You can check out DDP on the show in the video above at the 4:45 mark.

- Charity Buzz posted these WWE auctions this morning benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of America:

* Lunch with a WWE Superstar & Receive 2 Tickets to Survivor Series with a Backstage Tour on November 19 at Toyota Center in Houston

* Serve as a Guest Timekeeper at a WWE Live Event & Receive 2 Tickets to Watch the Show

* Be the Guest Ring Announcer for a Match at a WWE Live Event

* Attend SmackDown Live in Las Vegas on September 12 with 2 Tickets to Live Event, 1-Night Hotel Stay, & Meet the WWE Superstars

* Enjoy Lunch with a WWE Superstar & Receive 2 Tickets to No Mercy with a Backstage Tour on September 24 in LA

You can bid on any of these items at Charity Buzz by clicking here.

- Legendary musician David Crosby took a weak shot at WWF while playing the "Words With Friends" game. He wrote:

WWF to those of us who can read and write is

Words With Friends

Not wrestling — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 8, 2017

Matt Hardy responded to Crosby's dated tweet, writing:

This tweet is 20+ years outdated, incorrect & OBSOLETE.



The WWF is not pro wrestling org, it's a conservation org.



I suggest you.... pic.twitter.com/Ibv4zeRc9s — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 8, 2017

