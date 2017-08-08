- Above is new video of WWE NXT Superstar Sarah Logan talking about making it to The Mae Young Classic. Logan talks about how her grandmother was a big wrestling fan and how wrestling was the only thing to make her grandmother curse. Logan's grandmother is no longer here but she would be just as proud as she was when Logan won her first indie title. Logan says her grandmother definitely got her into the business. She also talks about training under former WWE Superstar Taka Michinoku, living off the land as she grew up and more. Logan says she is prepared for the tournament because if she didn't prepare when she was younger, she didn't eat.
- Mulcahy's Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh, New York will be hosting a WWE Night event on Friday, August 18th with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Foley will be judging a wrestling costume contest that will see the winner take home a TV. Below is a flyer for the event:
#FinalTweetOfTheEvening - I'll be at @MulcahysPub in #WANTAUGH #LongIsland on AUG 18, judging the HUGE costume contest! pic.twitter.com/ZKQaTz3WTs— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 8, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.