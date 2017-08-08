Source: PWInsider Elite

The original plans for The Hardys at WWE SummerSlam was a match against The Revival on the Kickoff pre-show but that match will likely be changed due to the arm injury to Scott Dawson over the weekend, according to PWInsider. It's believed that The Hardys will now face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the Kickoff pre-show but that hasn't been announced.

There have also been plans to do another tag team match on the SummerSlam Kickoff - The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, but that could change.

As noted, there will be a two-hour SummerSlam pre-show that begins at 5pm EST with Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The SummerSlam pay-per-view will then begin at 7pm EST.

