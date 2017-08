Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look back at last week's main event, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat John Cena to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

- We're live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a loud reaction as some fans boo and some do their own version of Cena's theme song.

Cena hits the ring and gets the crowd riled up, talking about how fired up he is. He addresses last week's match with Nakamura as some fans start chanting Cena's name. Cena says he found out real quick that Nakamura is afraid of nothing. Fans start chanting for Nakamura now. Cena says for a while he didn't know why fans would chant for Nakamura but then he found out Nakamura hits hard, real hard. Cena goes on about last week until Baron Corbin's new music hits and out he comes with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Corbin wants Cena to shut up. He's so tired of hearing about the handshake last week. All Corbin knows is that Cena put his nose in Corbin's business last week. Corbin says the briefcase means he does what he wants, when he wants. Corbin says if Cena is looking for someone to respect, it should be him and not Nakamura. Corbin says he's the future and he has no problem making Cena the past. Cena fires back and says Corbin is a skinny-fat, over-rated dumpster fire just like the sign in the crowd says. Fans chant "dumpster fire" now and Cena challenges Corbin to come to the ring and get put through another table.

Corbin asks why would he do that when he has the MITB contract. Like he said, he does what he wants, when he wants. The "dumpster fire" chant starts up again as Cena taunts Corbin. Corbin says Cena has nothing he wants or needs. Corbin doesn't need to beat Cena. Corbin tells Cena to take his respect and shove it. All Corbin needs is the WWE Title and Cena just isn't worth his time. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to the stage for a pop. Bryan says it's great to be back in Toronto as the fans chant for him. Bryan says Corbin isn't dressed to wrestle tonight so it will be Corbin vs. Cena at SummerSlam. Bryan's music hits as fans chant "yes!" and Cena is all smiles in the ring. Corbin stares back at Cena from the stage.

- Still to come, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal in a non-title Grudge Match. Also, Shane McMahon lays the law down for Kevin Owens and AJ Styles going into SummerSlam. We see The Usos walking backstage. Back to commercial.

The Usos vs. Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn

Back from the break and out comes The Usos as we get hype for their SmackDown Tag Team Title match with The New Day at SummerSlam. Tye Dillinger is out first for his team, to a hometown pop. Sami Zayn is out next, also to a big pop from the Canadian crowd.

Tye starts off with Jimmy Uso and unloads on him with offense. Sami tags in and goes for an early Helluva Kick but Jey Uso pulls his brother to safety. The Usos regroup on the floor as we go back to commercial already.

