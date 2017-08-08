Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10:00pm EST. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- Recap of Rich Swann and TJ Perkins' history, including when TJP was able to defeat Swann in the CWC and last week's tag team match where TJP got the pin on Swann's partner, Cedric Alexander.

- Corey Graves and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show as they preview an upcoming interview with Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann taking on TJP.

Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander

Before Nese can let the match start, he had to show off his physique to the crowd, Alexander wasn't impressed. Quick start from both competitors, Nese is able to keep up at first, but Alexander puts him to the mat and then to the floor. He goes for a leap over the top rope, puts on the breaks, and moonsaults of the apron, taking out Nese. Action back on the ring, Alexander gets tossed up on the top rope and Nese kicks Alexander into the mid-section, catches him and drops him on his knee, pin, two-count. Alexander put in tree of woe, Nese does some crunches and kicks away at his opponent, which gets a mild pop out of the crowd.

