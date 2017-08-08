- James Ellsworth made his return to WWE SmackDown on tonight's show in Toronto after serving a 30-day storyline suspension from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. As seen above, Ellsworth appeared out of nowhere and helped Carmella defeat SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in a non-title match.

- As noted, Baron Corbin vs. John Cena is now official for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn on August 20th. Corbin tweeted the following to Cena after tonight's SmackDown:

.@JohnCena insulting me makes you no better than all the losers on twitter. Way to be a role model. See you at #SummerSlam — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 9, 2017

