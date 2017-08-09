- Above is new "UpUpDownDown" video of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods hosting a Tekken 7 open challenge tournament with other gamers.

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Natalya tweeted the following after last night's WWE SmackDown in regards to her SmackDown Women's Title match against Naomi at SummerSlam and possibly interference from James Ellsworth & Carmella:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.