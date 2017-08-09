- As noted, Sunday's episode of American Grit on FOX was the season two finale. The episode featured host & executive producer John Cena talking to the cast about his personal life, as seen in the video above. Cena talks about how he got to know Nikki Bella and how he loves her family. He also talks about how he was bullied as a kid, and how his dad bought him a weight bench as a kid. Cena says working out is his version of church. He also mentions WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, noting that he gets the most inspiration from Vince as a workaholic.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss turns 26 years old today.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock revealed on Instagram that he's having work done to his trademark Brahma Bull tattoo. The work is being done by tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. Rock wrote the following with the video:

Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado.

I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world.

I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man.

All my ink is a rite of passage and spiritual and the MANA (power and spirit) has to be right before we begin.

Mana is strong with world renowned Nikko. We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I'll always be.

We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin.

#EvolutionOfTheBull #WheresMyVicodin

