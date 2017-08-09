Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

WWE is set to bring Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews to the United States in a few weeks, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report indicates it's not exactly known what role they will play but they could be appearing on NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III or at the NXT tapings right after SummerSlam weekend. Plans for the United Kingdom WWE Network show are on hold, which is obvious due to the fact the first taping was set for June and nothing has been announced.

WWE has increased their efforts in pushing international talents as they look to expand the WWE Network worldwide. Earlier this year, they held the first ever WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, where they crowned their first champion in Tyler Bate. Bate lost the title to Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20, 2017 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.