Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
WWE is set to bring Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews to the United States in a few weeks, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
WWE has increased their efforts in pushing international talents as they look to expand the WWE Network worldwide. Earlier this year, they held the first ever WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, where they crowned their first champion in Tyler Bate. Bate lost the title to Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20, 2017 in Rosemont, Illinois.
