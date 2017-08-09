- Jon Jones believes Joe Rogan's interview with Daniel Cormier after he knocked him out at UFC 214 (in the video above) was unfair to him but fair to the fans. Jones explained to MMAJunkie that it was a moment full of raw emotion.
"Even if he's fresh off a knockout they just want to see how he feels and where he was at. The UFC slogan is 'as real as it gets.' It was a very real moment, a moment that I appreciated and I'm sure all the fans appreciated, even though it probably wasn't the best moment for Daniel."
- UFC Fight Night 114 featuring Sergio Pettis defeating Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision averaged 859,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, according to BloodyElbow. The preliminary card averaged 633,000 viewers. The second installment of Top Rank Boxing airing opposite on ESPN averaged 728,000 viewers, however, it was pushed to ESPN2 due to the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony running 90 minutes long and the main event of Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Miguel Marriaga didn't begin until 12:20 AM ET, which is normal for a UFC show but late for a boxing card.
- Cris Cyborg wants to defend the UFC women's featherweight championship against Holly Holm at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Dec 30, 2017. She posted the following on Instagram:
#CyborgNation I just called my manager @primetime360esm and told him I want to fight @hollyholm #UFC219 in LAS VEGAS #CyborgVHolm if you want to see this fight New Years now is the time to send your messages to the @ufc @danawhite ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Brasil quero lutar contra a lutadora que venceu a Ronda, no Ano Novo em Las Vegas! Envie suas mensagens para o @ufc_brasil e diga que deseja #cyborgnation em #ufc219
