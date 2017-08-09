- Jon Jones believes Joe Rogan's interview with Daniel Cormier after he knocked him out at UFC 214 (in the video above) was unfair to him but fair to the fans. Jones explained to MMAJunkie that it was a moment full of raw emotion.

"I think it is unfair for 'D.C.' to be interviewed, but Joe Rogan apologized for it, and his explanation made great sense," Jones told MMAJunkie. "He was caught up in the moment, which we all were. I think it's unfair for Daniel to be interviewed, but at the same time it is fair to the fans. It is fair to see just the raw emotion that goes into it. This fight has been two years in the making, and people want to hear from Daniel.

"Even if he's fresh off a knockout they just want to see how he feels and where he was at. The UFC slogan is 'as real as it gets.' It was a very real moment, a moment that I appreciated and I'm sure all the fans appreciated, even though it probably wasn't the best moment for Daniel."

- UFC Fight Night 114 featuring Sergio Pettis defeating Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision averaged 859,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, according to BloodyElbow. The preliminary card averaged 633,000 viewers. The second installment of Top Rank Boxing airing opposite on ESPN averaged 728,000 viewers, however, it was pushed to ESPN2 due to the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony running 90 minutes long and the main event of Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Miguel Marriaga didn't begin until 12:20 AM ET, which is normal for a UFC show but late for a boxing card.

- Cris Cyborg wants to defend the UFC women's featherweight championship against Holly Holm at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Dec 30, 2017. She posted the following on Instagram:

