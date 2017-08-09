- Above is the latest episode of The Question Mark, featuring GFW stars talking about their favorite books and authors. Wrestlers featured include Grado, who doesn't like books, James Storm, Dezmond Xavier, Allie, Laurel Van Ness, Eli Drake and others.
- Bobby Lashley and his son received some mainstream media attention over this clip of the two training together. Bellator MMA and GFW both have tweeted the clip.
