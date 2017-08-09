- Noam Dar returned to WWE 205 Live on this week's show with a win over enhancement talent Mark Thomas, who was played by indie wrestler James Steele (James Liberty). This was Dar's first appearance since losing the "I Quit" match to Cedric Alexander on July 11th. Above is a quick video from the match.
- Nia Jax took a few Twitter comments earlier today and fired back with the following after a fan commented on her being "nothing more than a jobber" on the RAW brand:
Nia your nothing more than a jobber anyway , raw drafted you then they benched you ??????????— pdrew-the-artist (@curtisfuture51) August 9, 2017
?????? yes...you're right! But still making a crazier more amount of money you will ever see in your life ???? https://t.co/1skEVEjta0— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) August 9, 2017
