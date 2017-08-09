Source: WrestlingDVDNetwork.com

Below is the cover & back artwork with the full content listing for WWE's "30 Years of Survivor Series" DVD that comes out on October 24th, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The full set can be pre-ordered via Amazon at this link.

Spoiler warning: The top 30 moments are revealed in the listing of disc one. Scroll past that section to avoid being spoiled.

DISC 1

30 Years of Survivor Series

COUNTDOWN:

#30  Where It All Began

#29  Darkness Returns

#28  A Hero's Quest

#27  5:15

#26  The World Champ is Here

#25  Return to Paradise

#24  Honeymoon is Over

#23  From the Grave

#22  Smashed

#21  Blast Off

#20  Championship Material

#19  Slaying the Beast

#18  Ultimate Shock

#17  Crash & Burn

#16  Throw It In

#15  Dropping a Bombshell

#14  Screwjob Avoided!

#13  Heartbroken

#12  Diesel Power

#11  Nail in the Coffin

#10  6 Men Enter

#9  Justice for All

#8  Never Before, Never Again

#7  Rattlesnake Down

#6  Vigilante

#5  Mega Match

#4  Blue Chipper

#3  Winner Take All

#2  Corporate Takeover

#1  Chaos in Canada

An Epic History

DISC 2

5-on-5 Elimination Match

Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Hercules, Koko B. Ware, & Hillbilly Jim vs. "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Akeem, Big Boss Man, King Haku, & Red Rooster

Survivor Series  November 24, 1988

WWE Championship Match

Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker

Survivor Series  November 27, 1991

5-on-5 Elimination Match

The Bad Guys (Razor Ramon, 1-2-3 Kid, The British Bulldog & The Headshrinkers) vs. The Teamsters (Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart)

Survivor Series  November 23, 1994

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship

Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. Diesel

Survivor Series  November 19, 1995

WWE Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid

Survivor Series  November 17, 1996

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship

The Rock vs. Mankind

Survivor Series  November 15, 1998

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Triple H vs. The Rock vs. The Big Show

Survivor Series  November 14, 1999

DISC 3

Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championships

The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz

Survivor Series  November 18, 2001

6-Pack Challenge Match for the Vacant WWE Women's Championship

Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jacqueline vs. Molly Holly vs. Jazz vs. Ivory

Survivor Series  November 18, 2001

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar vs. The Big Show

Survivor Series  November 17, 2002

5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team Orton (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, CM Punk & William Regal) vs. Team Kingston (Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, R-Truth & Christian)

Survivor Series  November 22, 2009

WWE Divas Championship Match

Lay-Cool vs. Natalya

Survivor Series  November 21, 2010

Lumberjill Match for the WWE Divas Championship

Beth Phoenix vs. Eve Torres

Survivor Series  November 20, 2011

The Rock & John Cena vs. The Miz & R-Truth

Survivor Series  November 20, 2011

5-on-5 Elimination Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) & The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio, & The Usos

Survivor Series  November 24, 2013

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose

Survivor Series  November 22, 2015

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

Survivor Series  November 20, 2016

