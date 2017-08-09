Source: WrestlingDVDNetwork.com

Below is the cover & back artwork with the full content listing for WWE's "30 Years of Survivor Series" DVD that comes out on October 24th, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The full set can be pre-ordered via Amazon at this link.

Spoiler warning: The top 30 moments are revealed in the listing of disc one. Scroll past that section to avoid being spoiled.

DISC 1

30 Years of Survivor Series

COUNTDOWN:
#30  Where It All Began
#29  Darkness Returns
#28  A Hero's Quest
#27  5:15
#26  The World Champ is Here
#25  Return to Paradise
#24  Honeymoon is Over
#23  From the Grave
#22  Smashed
#21  Blast Off
#20  Championship Material
#19  Slaying the Beast
#18  Ultimate Shock
#17  Crash & Burn
#16  Throw It In
#15  Dropping a Bombshell
#14  Screwjob Avoided!
#13  Heartbroken
#12  Diesel Power
#11  Nail in the Coffin
#10  6 Men Enter
#9  Justice for All
#8  Never Before, Never Again
#7  Rattlesnake Down
#6  Vigilante
#5  Mega Match
#4  Blue Chipper
#3  Winner Take All
#2  Corporate Takeover
#1  Chaos in Canada

An Epic History

DISC 2

5-on-5 Elimination Match
Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Hercules, Koko B. Ware, & Hillbilly Jim vs. "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Akeem, Big Boss Man, King Haku, & Red Rooster
Survivor Series  November 24, 1988

WWE Championship Match
Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker
Survivor Series  November 27, 1991

5-on-5 Elimination Match
The Bad Guys (Razor Ramon, 1-2-3 Kid, The British Bulldog & The Headshrinkers) vs. The Teamsters (Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart)
Survivor Series  November 23, 1994

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. Diesel
Survivor Series  November 19, 1995

WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid
Survivor Series  November 17, 1996

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship
The Rock vs. Mankind
Survivor Series  November 15, 1998

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Triple H vs. The Rock vs. The Big Show
Survivor Series  November 14, 1999

DISC 3

Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championships
The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz
Survivor Series  November 18, 2001

6-Pack Challenge Match for the Vacant WWE Women's Championship
Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jacqueline vs. Molly Holly vs. Jazz vs. Ivory
Survivor Series  November 18, 2001

WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar vs. The Big Show
Survivor Series  November 17, 2002

5-on-5 Elimination Match
Team Orton (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, CM Punk & William Regal) vs. Team Kingston (Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, R-Truth & Christian)
Survivor Series  November 22, 2009

WWE Divas Championship Match
Lay-Cool vs. Natalya
Survivor Series  November 21, 2010

Lumberjill Match for the WWE Divas Championship
Beth Phoenix vs. Eve Torres
Survivor Series  November 20, 2011

The Rock & John Cena vs. The Miz & R-Truth
Survivor Series  November 20, 2011

5-on-5 Elimination Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) & The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio, & The Usos
Survivor Series  November 24, 2013

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose
Survivor Series  November 22, 2015

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
Survivor Series  November 20, 2016

