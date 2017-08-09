- Above is the latest episode of BellaBody with Nikki Bella and her friend Brittni showing leg and butt workouts that make your backside rounder.
- As noted, HBO announced on Tuesday that they have renewed The Rock's "Ballers" for a 4th season. The 3rd season just premiered in late July. Rock posted the following video to Instagram, thanking fans for record ratings and commenting on the renewal:
Jus deliverin' a package of gratitude.
@HBO has officially picked up #Ballers SEASON 4.
And a big congrats to @IssaRae and the cast/crew of #Insecure!
Thank you all out there for rockin' with us and diggin' our show. Luv and appreciate you and I'm grateful to the bone.
#Ballers #Season4 #HBO #SevenBucksProds #LetsRoll
Jus deliverin' a package of gratitude. ???? @HBO has officially picked up #Ballers SEASON 4. And a big congrats to @IssaRae and the cast/crew of #Insecure! Thank you all out there for rockin' with us and diggin' our show. Luv and appreciate you and I'm grateful to the bone. #Ballers #Season4 #HBO #SevenBucksProds #LetsRoll ????
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.