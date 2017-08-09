- Floyd Mayweather said on paper, it leans towards Conor McGregor when talking to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN about their upcoming August 26, 2017 super-fight in Las Vegas. Mayweather, who was clear he can still fight, stated the obvious that McGregor is younger and that he is not the same Floyd Mayweather as he used to be.

"He's a lot younger. When you look at myself and Conor McGregor on paper, he's taller, has a longer reach, he's a bigger man from top to bottom. He's a lot younger, so youth is on his side. And I've been off a couple of years. And I'm in my 40s. So, if you look at everything on paper, it leans toward Conor McGregor."

"I'm not the same fighter I was two years ago. I'm not the same fighter I was five years ago. I lost a step," he said. "A fighter like Andre Berto isn't even supposed to go the distance with Floyd Mayweather, but remember, I was 38. It's obvious I'm slipping a little bit to even let a fighter like that go the distance with me. I'm not what I used to be."

- UFC President Dana White told Mike Tyson on his Bite the Mic podcast that Ronda Rousey was the Mike Tyson of the UFC.

"Our Tyson was Ronda (Rousey), man," White said (h/t MMAJunkie). "Ronda had this aura of invincibility that we've never seen before. That's why everyone was calling Ronda our Mike Tyson because she was the most dominant athlete on the planet. Conor (McGregor) is different. Conor is completely different than a Tyson – his verbal game, his picking the round."

- Michael Rodriguez and Alex Perez were awarded UFC contracts on last night's episode of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on UFC Fight Pass. Rodriguez stole the show with a flying knee that TKO'd his opponent Jamelle Jones. Here it is for those that missed it:

Congrats to Michael Rodriguez and Alex Perez on their UFC contracts!!! #ContenderSeries pic.twitter.com/EYtHryE7Jp — Dana White (@danawhite) August 9, 2017

