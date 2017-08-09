- The Ringer posted the video above of Braun Strowman re-enacting the scene from the 2007 Academy Award nominated film Juno where Juno tells her parents that she's pregnant.

"I'm pregnant," Strowman says. "I'm so sorry guys... I have heartburn that's like radiating down my kneecaps and I haven't taken a dump since Wednesday morning (laughs)."

When the father said that he thought Juno was the kind of girl who would know when to say when, Strowman reads, "I don't even know what kind of girl I am."

- Alfred Konuwa's latest column at Forbes looks at the recent RAW ratings bump and what is contributing to it. Some of the items credited for the ratings increase include the lack of competition from major sports, RAW airing the main events earlier in the show and Brock Lesnar being back on RAW.

- WWE has been mailing a promo to WWE Network subscribers offering them 60% off WWE 2K17 for the Playstation 4. WWE 2K18 releases in October.

- The Young Bucks tweeted out this Bullet Club shirt design with the Chicago flag to CM Punk, which was prominent on Punk merchandise. ROH presents their Global Wars event on October 15th in Chicago:

