- Above is video of Noelle Foley interviewing Renee Young at the recent San Diego Comic Con event. Renee confirms that she found out about the cancellation of Talking Smack via Twitter a few weeks back. She says she's bummed about the show being nixed and she hopes it will be brought back in some form in the future. Regarding an in-ring or managerial role with WWE, Renee says she would love to do a little more "colorful stuff" as she has a background in acting, improv and comedy. Renee says she's not sure if she could handle working on-screen with her husband Dean Ambrose. Renee also talks about her first Comic Con experience, playing with toys as a kid, having fun with her job and more.
- As seen below, WWE NXT has announced that Kairi Sane (Kairi Hojo), who recently competed at The Mae Young Classic tapings, will be making her NXT live event debut on Thursday in St. Petersburg. This appears to be her first WWE match outside of the tournament. It was reported that Sane suffered a concussion during the tapings and that she was dealing with neck pain but it appears she has been cleared to wrestle.
#MaeYoungClassic competitor @KairiSaneWWE will be in action TOMORROW at #NXTStPetersburg! Grab your tickets here: https://t.co/kCpaDQCzUx pic.twitter.com/5qCBuhrXr3— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 9, 2017
