- Above is new video of Dakota Kai talking about making it to WWE for The Mae Young Classic. Kai, representing New Zealand, says her personality is bubbly like the friendly girl next door but when she gets in the ring she uses her speed and her opponents don't see her coming. She also comments on using her speed, kicks and strikes. Kai also talks about being part Samoan, adjusting to life in the United States and more.

- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the Boca Juniors soccer club out of Argentina for recently winning their 66th official championship in the Argentine Primera Division:

