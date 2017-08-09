- Above is more video from John Cena's co-hosting appearance on NBC's "Today" show yesterday. Cena learns to dance with Derek Hough, who was there to promote the World of Dance finale that aired Tuesday night.
- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following in response to a fan who tweeted about her minor wardrobe malfunction during the win over Lana on last night's SmackDown:
People will do anything to try to get the upper hand. ???????????????????? https://t.co/LmcHTgLZK0— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 9, 2017
Found a better angle on @MsCharlotteWWE surprise show tonight. She's beautiful!!! #SDLive @LanaWWE #ThankYouLana pic.twitter.com/5ozlebTsfu— Jeff Gatlin (@ZombieFrog) August 9, 2017
