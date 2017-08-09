Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's episode features a face off between current NXT Champion Bobby Roode and the challenger for his title at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III , Drew McIntyre.

- Mauro Ranallo and the crew welcome us to the show. They hype tonight's card.

- Nikki Cross in the ring yelling oddities and the rest of SAnitY join her and call out AOP. The Authors answer the call, but only to be ambushed by a returning Eric Young. EY ties up Rezar to the guard rail with a zip tie while the rest of SAnitY takes out Akam. Rezar able to lift the railing out of its base and drags it to the ring, just to be pummeled by the group of misfits. SAnitY stands tall as Cross retrieves the NXT titles from the current champions.

- Recap of the Asuka/Ember Moon ordeal from last week. They will have a contract signing for their Women's Championship match next week.

- Vignette for the Street Profits, who debut next.

- Backstage with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay for an exclusive makeup tutorial. Ruby Riot is seen in the background, which the Iconic Aussies run down the eccentric star.

Metro Brothers (Chris & JC) vs. The Street Profits

Apparently trained by the Dudleys, these guys look more like Deuce and Domino. Nice pop for the Street Profits, who have gotten over nicely on the Florida house show loops. Chris and Angelo Dawkins start us off. Dawkins showing off the size and athleticism. Tag to Ford, who is a bit more fleet afoot and extremely agile. Chris Metro able to land a couple shots and send Ford into his corner for a tag to JC. Ford escapes and makes the tag to Dawkins, whos hot tag is pretty warm. They clean house with tandem offense for the fairly quick win.

Winners via Pinfall: Street Profits

Follow Chris Callicutt on Twitter at @Knockdown_Radio.