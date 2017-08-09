Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of Lucha Underground on The El Rey Network. Thanks for joining us during this live viewing party. You are all welcome to follow along and post your thoughts in the comments section below. Just hit refresh on your browsers to update the page...... Last week's show saw LU World Champion Johnny Mundo attack Rey Mysterio Jr's son Dominic, in the continuation of the buildup towards their world title match later this month. The attack can be seen in the video below.

Johnny Mundo and the Worldwide Underground just made the epic #LuchaUnderground Title Match against Rey Mysterio personal - REAL personal. pic.twitter.com/MZqSmOQ0Fo — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) August 3, 2017

Tonight's show is entitled "Bloodlines"... Fenix and Prince Puma have advanced to the final four and only two spots remain. The final two will be determined on this week's show. Pentagon Dark faces off with Texano, while Mil Muertes takes on Jeremiah Crane in a battle between Catrina's current man and her former love interest. In the video below is Mil Muertes and his message towards Crane.

LUCHA UNDERGROUND ON THE EL REY NETWORK

SEASON 3 EPISODE #30 "Bloodlines"

Filmed At The Temple In Boyle Heights, California

The synopsis for tonight's show:

The Cueto Cup's quarterfinals continue; an FBI agent visits Dario Cueto.

The show opens with a video teaser setting up tonight's episode. The storylines featured are Beautiful Brenda's courtship of Texano, The Mil Muertes/Catrina/Jeremiah Crane love triangle and Dario Cueto's recent challenges towards The Worldwide Underground..... Matt Striker and Vampiro intro the show from inside the Temple. They preview the final two matches of the Cueto Cup Quarterfinals.

TRIOS MATCH FOR THREE OF THE GIFT OF THE GODS MEDALLIONS

The Rabbit Tribe (Paul London, Saltador & Mala Suerte) vs. Worldwide Underground (Taya, PJ Black & Ricky Mandel)

There are 7 Gift of The Gods Medallions to be won. The winners of this match will go to the Gift of The Gods match to take on the other 4 Luchadors who go on to win the remaining Gift of The Gods medallion.... Plenty of early comedy in this trios match. One spot sees The Rabbit Tribe all purposely line themselves up in the corner for Taya to leap into them. Taya and PJ Black do the heavy lifting for WU in the early going. Ricky Mandel doesn't hold up his end of the bargain. The Tribe takes to the air and leaps onto Black and Taya. This leads to Paul London winning the match for his team by hitting a shooting star press on Mandel and securing the 3 count.

The Rabbit Tribe defeats Worldwide Underground to earn a trip to the Gift of The Gods match

