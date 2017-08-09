- "The Street Profits" Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their official WWE NXT TV debuts on tonight's show with a win over enhancement talents The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC). Above is video from the match.

- The NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" contract signing between Ember Moon and NXT Women's Champion Asuka did not air this week but it has been confirmed for next Wednesday's go-home show.

- It looks like Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas will be confirmed for Takeover soon. Gargano made it clear during tonight's episode that he wants a match at Takeover and following Andrade's win over No Way Jose, a challenge was issued by his valet Zelina Vega, as seen below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.