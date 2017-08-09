- "The Street Profits" Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their official WWE NXT TV debuts on tonight's show with a win over enhancement talents The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC). Above is video from the match.
- It looks like Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas will be confirmed for Takeover soon. Gargano made it clear during tonight's episode that he wants a match at Takeover and following Andrade's win over No Way Jose, a challenge was issued by his valet Zelina Vega, as seen below:
Doesn't get much more clear than this: @JohnnyGargano WANTS A MATCH at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mzj3cNuiOI— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2017
After defeating @WWENoWayJose, #ZelinaVega DEMANDS the spotlight to shine on @AndradeCienWWE at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hBiVFH707o— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2017
A proud #ZelinaVega offers @JohnnyGargano an opponent for #NXTTakeOver in the form of tonight's victor, @AndradeCienWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FuTqKTMGYG— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 10, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.