- Lana continues to tweet about her loss to Charlotte Flair on this week's WWE SmackDown from Toronto. She posted this clip of Flair laughing at her and wrote, "They laugh at me for trying & then wonder why I'm a mean girl? If I don't stand up & fight for myself who will ? @WWE #Ravishing"
RIP #NXTInsider ???? i thought we were safe— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 9, 2017
- As noted, the dark main event after Tuesday's WWE 205 Live in Toronto saw Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in tag team action. As seen below, Nakamura had a post-match laugh with the ringside crowd after using a fan's phone to take a selfie, then acting like he was stealing the phone.
