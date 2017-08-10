- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion & King of the Ring Wade Barrett turns 37 years old today while former ECW Tag Team Champion Roadkill turns 41, former WWE star Savio Vega turns 53, former WWE Tag Team Champion Fred "Shockmaster" Ottman turns 61 and GFW star Kongo Kong turns 38.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will host his next ANGLESTRONG live video chat on Thursday, August 24th at 8pm EST. Angle will be taking questions on addiction and recovery via his ANGLESTRONG app. Angle encourages people who are struggling with addiction or in recovery to download the app at AngleStrong.com. The RAW General Manager celebrated 4 years of sobriety this past weekend.

- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recently re-tweeted a GIF from WWE's Cruiserweight Classic featuring Johnny Gargano hitting a slingshot DDT on Tommaso Ciampa, commenting that the move looked familiar. Many credit RVD with creating the move but Gargano has used it as one of his signature moves for years, as other wrestlers have. RVD's tweet can be seen below:

