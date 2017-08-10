- Above is the latest episode of GFW's Around The Ring with host Josh Mathews. This week's show features Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna joining Mathews for a candid sit-down interview.

- The following has been confirmed for tonight's GFW Impact episode:

* Sienna opens the show with a "sit-in demonstration" to demand answers from Karen Jarrett on her Destination X opponent

* The Veterans of War vs. Unified GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX with the titles on the line

* Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. El Hijo de Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji

* Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park & Grado

* ACH vs. Taiji Ishimori in the last Super X Cup semi-final tournament match

* Bobby Lashley and Matt Sydal have a sitdown with Dutch Mantel

Remember to join us for our live Viewing Party at 8pm EST.

- GFW has been counting down to 1 billion YouTube video views for several months now and posted the following graphic this week to celebrate 990,000,000 views. The channel has 991,321,123 views as of this writing with 956,864 subscribers and 11,595 videos. The channel was launched in February 2006.

It's a milestone on the path to 1 Billion! #990000000 #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/KX2gdx2IJw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 9, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.